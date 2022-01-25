BakeryToken Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.78 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $118.15 million and approximately $23.78 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One BakeryToken coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001067 BTC.

About BakeryToken

BAKE is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,790 coins and its circulating supply is 193,529,486 coins. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap . The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org . The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@BakerySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

