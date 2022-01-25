Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.96. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 93,576 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael C. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 122,717 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter worth $64,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

