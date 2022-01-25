Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Up to $29.23

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $34.40. Bally’s shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 76,033 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on BALY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

