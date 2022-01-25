bAlpha Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,442.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.23 or 0.00062189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $418,212.98 and $4,442.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006229 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

