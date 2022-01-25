Banano One Day Volume Reaches $210,269.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $16.74 million and $210,269.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,928 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,271,384 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

