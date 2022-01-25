Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Down to $20.72

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.72, but opened at $19.24. Banc of California shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after buying an additional 2,318,003 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $6,323,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth $5,280,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 245,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

