Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.