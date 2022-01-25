Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target Raised to €10.10

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €9.70 ($11.02) to €10.10 ($11.48) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $$9.03 during trading on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

