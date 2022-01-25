Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Price Target Raised to €10.10

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €9.70 ($11.02) to €10.10 ($11.48) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $$9.03 during trading on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.
About Banca Mediolanum
