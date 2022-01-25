Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.94. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 700,609 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $580.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.05 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 40.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

