Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,346 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 203.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 367,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 75,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

