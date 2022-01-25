Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56, a PEG ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.29. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.