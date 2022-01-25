Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,939,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.1% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $167,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,909,715. The firm has a market cap of $367.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

