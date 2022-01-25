Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,546.16

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,546.16 ($20.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,408 ($19.00). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,418 ($19.13), with a volume of 62,520 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,583.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,546.16.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

In related news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 6,142 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,579 ($21.30) per share, with a total value of £96,982.18 ($130,844.82). Insiders have purchased a total of 48,557 shares of company stock worth $77,089,283 over the last three months.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.