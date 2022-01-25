Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.
Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.
NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 86,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
See Also: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.