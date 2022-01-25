Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 86,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

