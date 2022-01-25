Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 229,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $39,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

