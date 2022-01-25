Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $34,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 396.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

Shares of GD opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $146.53 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.