Bank of Nova Scotia Has $34.46 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,809 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.26% of Advance Auto Parts worth $34,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.79.

AAP opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.80 and a 200 day moving average of $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

