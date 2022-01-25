Bank of Nova Scotia Has $41.43 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $41,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.35.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $298.52 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.85 and a 200-day moving average of $310.43.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.