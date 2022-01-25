Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 121,345 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,345 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.