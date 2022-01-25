Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of 3M worth $54,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.53. 3M has a 52 week low of $168.23 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.