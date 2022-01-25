Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 240,401 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of CSX worth $34,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

