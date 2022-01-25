Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

