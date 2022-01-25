Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 27,128 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

