Barclays Cuts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $25.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

