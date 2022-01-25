Barclays PLC Acquires 128,529 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 219.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,529 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,600,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,775 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

