Barclays PLC Acquires 14,787 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 131,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 63,427 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.06%.

