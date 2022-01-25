Barclays PLC Acquires 14,983 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Badger Meter worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 189,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.06. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.36 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

