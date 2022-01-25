Barclays PLC Acquires 27,149 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of The Ensign Group worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,508 shares of company stock worth $612,598. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

