Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of AeroVironment worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,917.54 and a beta of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

