Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 65,803 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ferro worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Ferro by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.