Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of Knowles worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 1,092.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,726 shares of company stock worth $9,757,370 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

