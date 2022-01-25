Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 453.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,601 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $42,001,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 99.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 968,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 482,827 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE MWA opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.