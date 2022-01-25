Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 136.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of AAON worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,843,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,773,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

