Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,169 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

CTRE opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.