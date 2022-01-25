Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Marcus & Millichap worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,240,000 after acquiring an additional 307,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

