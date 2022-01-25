Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of SITE Centers worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $155,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITC opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

