Barclays PLC Buys 10,755 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of M/I Homes worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in M/I Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in M/I Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.