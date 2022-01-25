Barclays PLC Buys 114,967 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 136.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,967 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radian Group worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 492,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 731,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 271,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

RDN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

