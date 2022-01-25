Barclays PLC Buys 1,502 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPI opened at $179.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.30 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

