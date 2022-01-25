Barclays PLC Buys 161,249 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 151.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,249 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

