Barclays PLC Buys 17,962 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Q2 worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth about $116,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSE QTWO opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,566. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

