Barclays PLC Buys 7,644 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of ACM Research worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,682,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

