Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,649 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $15,353,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 238,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

