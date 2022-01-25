Barclays PLC Grows Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of NCR worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.