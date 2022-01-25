Barclays PLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Independent Bank worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after buying an additional 89,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 741,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,004,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

INDB stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

