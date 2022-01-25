Barclays PLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,901 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 283,886 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after buying an additional 570,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 789,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,807 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.