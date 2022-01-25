Barclays PLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of IYC opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51.

