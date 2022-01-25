Barclays PLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

NYSE ADS opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

