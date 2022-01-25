Barclays PLC Has $4.60 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of National Beverage worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.