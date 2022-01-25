Barclays PLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.13 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day moving average of $241.61.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.